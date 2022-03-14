Lane closure warnings for George Washington Memorial Parkway

As infrastructure spending ramps up, a $161 "complete rehabilitation" of the northern section is planned. Lane closures this week are just the beginning

ARLINGTON, Va. — A $161 million "complete rehabilitation" of the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway is being planned. Early work to survey bridges and other features will be closing lanes this week, according to an announcement from the National Park Service.

Through Friday, March 18, there will be single-lane closures along the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway for bridge surveys. Drivers should proceed with caution in these areas and consider using alternate routes, according to an NPS alert. The northern end of the parkway is 60 years old and has not had a substantial makeover since it was opened in 1962.

Surveys began Monday at Donaldson Run and Windy Run in the north and southbound lanes and will continue through Wednesday, the park service said. Thursday and Friday additional work will occur at Spout Run, Gulf Branch and Dead Run in the north and southbound lanes.

There will also be single lane closures between Interstate 495 and Turkey Run Park for drainage surveys. Northbound closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Southbound closures will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



All work is weather dependent, and closures are subject to change.

According to the National Park Service, bridge surveys are needed to inform the design for the north parkway rehabilitation project and are not part of routine bridge safety inspections. Single-lane closures are needed to create a safe work zone for surveyors.

The NPS will also be imposing closures of parking lot C2 and partial closure of parking lot B at Turkey Run Park as a part of the project to rehabilitate the north section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway. These parking areas will be closed for the duration of the project. The rehabilitation of the northern sections of the parkway was announced by the Department of the Interior on Dec. 7, 2021.

In partnership with the National Park Service, the Federal Highway Administration awarded a $161 million contract to rehabilitate this section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The project will improve the driving experience, safety and water drainage while retaining and reviving the historic beauty and significance of the parkway, including opening scenic views to Washington, D.C.

WUSA9 toured the underside of the Donaldson Run Bridge where crumbling concrete and rusting steel have attracted the attention of inspectors. But th bridge is safe, according to NPS.