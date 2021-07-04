LIST: Here's a look at the expected road closures, what you can expect on the Fourth of July in DC

The nation's 245th birthday will feature the 41st annual 'A Capitol Fourth' concert – presented as a prerecorded show this year.

WASHINGTON — Delays and road closures are expected in the District on Sunday as Fourth of July celebrations kick off around D.C.

The National Park Service (NPS) will once again host its annual celebration of Independence Day on the National Mall – the nation’s most important civic space and home to more than a dozen memorials that commemorate great Americans and significant events in our nation’s history.

Additionally, the 41st annual A Capitol Fourth concert will be presented as a prerecorded show. The nation’s 245th birthday celebration will feature host Vanessa Williams.

NPS officials say new pretaped performances from locations across the country will feature top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway. Finally, the concert broadcast will be live coverage of the fireworks display over the National Mall by multiple cameras stationed around the city.

Here's a look at what you can expect during the Fourth of July this year in the District:

Public access

The following areas will be designated as public access for entry points during the celebration:

National Mall: The following public entry points for the National Mall will open at 1 p.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. Visitors will be screened at all access points.

West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW

Constitution Avenue NW and 17th Street NW

15th Street NW at Madison Drive NW

14th Street SW at Jefferson Drive SW

Maine Avenue SW and Raoul Wallenberg Place SW (15th Street SW)

East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from here)



George Washington Memorial Parkway : Fireworks can be viewed from the following locations along the George Washington Memorial Parkway. (NOTE: There is no access to the National Mall from these locations:

U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and Netherlands Carillon

Columbia Island/Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove (Access to the Potomac Riverfront is possible via the bike/pedestrian tunnel that runs underneath the Boundary Channel Bridge – or the “Humpback Bridge”)

Gravelly Point – north of National Airport

Washington Sailing Marina/Indigo Landing Restaurant at Daingerfield Island

Road closures

The following roads will be closed and off-limits to vehicles on Sunday, July 4, from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. on July 5:

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle – to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle



Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps



Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle



Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW



Daniel Chest French Drive SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle



Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW



Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway



Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th St NW



23rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Cir and Constitution Ave to Lincoln Memorial Circle



17th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW



Homefront Drive SW



15th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW



Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW



Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway



Ohio Dr. SW from 23rd St SW to Inlet Bridge



Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW



Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW



East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW



West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW



Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle



Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle



Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle



The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island



Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.

The following roads will be closed from 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4 until 12 a.m. on July 5:

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to GWMP and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War -Memorial



Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)



Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Visitors are strongly advised to use public transportation to access the National Mall on Independence Day. Metrorail riders should try using stations other than the Smithsonian or Federal Triangle, which have the heaviest use on the Fourth of July.

Prohibited items and activities

What am I allowed to bring?

Aerosols, alcohol, balloons, fireworks, laser pointers, glass, folding tables, chairs, tents, and grills are all prohibited from the celebration grounds.

NPS also asked visitors to refrain from certain activities like volleyball or kickball to allow for more room on the limited Washington Monument grounds and said pets are "strongly recommended" to stay at home.

They also encouraged bringing sunscreen and said concession stands will be available for water and prepackaged food.

Are parks and memorials nearby open?

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial will close for the Fourth, with the MLK Jr. Memorial closing at 4 p.m. on Sunday to be a part of the firework zone. East Potomac Gold Course will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. with the last tee time at 1 p.m.

Water taxis, paddle boats, and Big Bus Tours -- as well as the D.C. Circulator's National Mall Route -- will all be closed on the 4th.