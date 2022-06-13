Traffic Advisory: SITW setup impacts parking, traffic throughout the week

DC Police released information showing that some areas of the city will be off-limits for parking and traffic over the Juneteenth weekend.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are closing several streets and restricting parking all week, ahead of the upcoming Something in the Water Festival in D.C. The music festival will start setting up stages Monday through Thursday, with the concert kicking off Friday.

The festival will have multiple stages on Independence Avenue and side streets and will include performances by more than 60 musicians such as Calvin Harris, Pusha T, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Lil Baby and D.C.'s own go-go bands, Rare Essence and the Backyard Band.

Some areas of the city will be off-limits for parking over the Juneteenth weekend. C St. between 4th and 6th St. in Southwest will be an Emergency No Parking zone from 6 a.m. Monday, June 13 until 6 a.m. on June 21.

These zones will be off-limits from 8 p.m. on Monday until 6 a.m. on June 21, according to DC Police:

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, SW

3rd Street between Maryland Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

On Independence Ave. between 7th and 9th St. in Southwest and on 4th St. between Jefferson Dr. and Virginia Ave in Southwest, parking will not be available from Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. until June 21 at 6 a.m.

From Thursday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, June 21 at 6 a.m. DC police say these areas will be off-limits and will be marked as Emergency No Parking zones:

3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NW

3rd Street between C Street, SW to E Street, SW

6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW

7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW

9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW

C Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 6th Street and 7th Street, SW

Jefferson Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Madison Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street, SW

Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

The festival will cause some road closures so drivers should be aware if they plan on commuting to the city throughout the week.

From Monday until Tuesday, June 21 at 6 a.m., between 4th St. and 6th St. on C St. in Southwest, the road will be closed.

From 8 p.m. on Monday, June 13 until Tuesday, June 21 at 6 a.m., roads will be closed on Maryland Ave. from 3rd St. to Independence Ave. in Southwest along with Independence Ave. from 3rd St. to 4th St. in Southwest.

Cars will not be permitted eastbound on Independence Ave. from 7th St. in Southwest.

Until 6 a.m. on June 21, Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW, Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 7th Street, SW, 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and C Street, SW will be closed starting Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Police say only people who reside, work or need to access the area for business-related purposes will be permitted to access Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 9th Street in Southwest, 4th Street between C Street and D Street in Southwest and C Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street in Southwest. This advisory will begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. and will end on Tuesday, June 21 at 6 a.m.

From Thursday, June 16 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, June 21 at 6 a.m. DC police say these roads will be off-limits for car travel:

6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW

7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 7th Street and 6th Street, SW

C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW

Only people who work, reside, or need to get to the area for business purposes are allowed to access the following areas, DC police say:

C Street between 3rd Street and 2nd Street, SW

D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

4th Street between D Street to I Street, SW

E Street between 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

D Street between 7th Street and Virginia Avenue, SW

School Street between 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

3rd Street between Independence Avenue to E Street, SW

Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

7th Street between D Street and G Street, SW

6th Street between Virginia Avenue and E Street, SW

On Friday, June 17 until Sunday, June 19, Madison Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street in Northwest, Jefferson Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street in Southwest, 3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue in Southwest and Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street in Northwest will be closed from 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.