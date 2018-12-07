(WUSA 9) -- Shortly after Lebron James signed his four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Las Vegas Aces Forward A'ja Wilson took to twitter to voice her opinion on the news.
WNBA players are paid approximately 25% of the leagues revenue, in comparison to NBA players making 50%. According to Forbes Magazine, Sylvia Fowles, who was named the league MVP in 2017, was underpaid by more than $1.1 million, if the WNBA paid its players using the same calculations as the NBA does.
The WNBA rookie firmly stated that her problem wasn't with Lebron, but instead with the widely known pay gap between the WNBA and the NBA.
As a result, twitter went up in flames, with some responding to criticize A'ja's commentary ...
A'ja, of course, responding and standing her ground ...
and her Aces teammates, other fellow WNBA players and even NBA players chiming in to voice their opinions and support.