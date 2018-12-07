(WUSA 9) -- Shortly after Lebron James signed his four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Las Vegas Aces Forward A'ja Wilson took to twitter to voice her opinion on the news.

154M ........... must. be. nice. We over here looking for a M 🙃 but Lord, let me get back in my lane pic.twitter.com/IFDZLlI53z — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 2, 2018

WNBA players are paid approximately 25% of the leagues revenue, in comparison to NBA players making 50%. According to Forbes Magazine, Sylvia Fowles, who was named the league MVP in 2017, was underpaid by more than $1.1 million, if the WNBA paid its players using the same calculations as the NBA does.

The WNBA rookie firmly stated that her problem wasn't with Lebron, but instead with the widely known pay gap between the WNBA and the NBA.

We get less than 30% revenue vs the guys get 50%..... >><>><>><>https://t.co/ixes8kP3Ft — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 2, 2018

And I love Bron not taking nothing away from him 🙏🏽 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 2, 2018

As a result, twitter went up in flames, with some responding to criticize A'ja's commentary ...

People are not calling it boring just to call it that. Women just cant compete with men in sports. Men are just genetically better. Wnba player cant do even half of what nba player do. Wnba pkayer are good but not as good as the men. Ppl wanna see excitement — Asshole Nev (@Cvssvnova) July 3, 2018

How y’all gone make Ms your league don’t generate though..... pic.twitter.com/s9aZgxVmpC — NateThaGr8 (@NateHipHopHead) July 2, 2018

A'ja, of course, responding and standing her ground ...

& Stop telling to “get back in the kitchen” “stay in the kitchen” allat ... I CANT COOK! 😂 ask my parents, bae, friends all them know stop trolling and tweeting me that! I’ll burn the kitchen down 🙃 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 2, 2018

Ooowwwweee the men in my mentions showing out, I hit a nerve I see 😂😂😂 I pray your future daughters wanna play basketball then maybe you’d chill on all the hate and get a better understanding 😘 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 2, 2018

and her Aces teammates, other fellow WNBA players and even NBA players chiming in to voice their opinions and support.

I don’t wanna hear anything or anyone who doesn’t walk in my shoes every day talking about salary in the WNBA. We deserve more. Period. If you don’t like it. Or watch it. Or whatever. Stay in your lane homie because you not out here hoopin every night. Like I Am. — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) July 2, 2018

Dudes really out here talking. Can’t even beat me in horse but have something to say about my bank account. I’m sleep on the hatred and disrespect of the greatest women’s league in the world... y’all realize this is dreams that have come true for us right? Y’all realize this is — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) July 2, 2018

A little louder for the people in the back 👏 (via @herhoopstats) pic.twitter.com/XIsEvGEjeu — espnW (@espnW) July 8, 2018

I’m tired of people thinking that us players are asking for the same type of money as NBA players.. we are asking for the same percentage of revenue shared within our CBA. NBA players receive around 50% of shared revenue within their league, whereas we receive around 20%. — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) July 12, 2018

.@DeMar_DeRozan: “Women’s game in general is awesome. I think they deserve way more recognition than what they’re getting and tonight’s game is a great example of that. The excitement, how hard they play...” @WNBA #wnba #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/rtkxCtkKGO — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) July 8, 2018

