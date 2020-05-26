Wizards star John Wall starts rent assistance program for those in DC's Ward 8

Wall and his foundation launched a program called 202 Assist to provide rent assistance for the people who live in one of the area's most underserved communities.

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards superstar John Wall is doing his part to help the residents of D.C.'s Ward 8.

Wall and his foundation launched a program called 202 Assist to provide rent assistance for the people who live in one of the area's most underserved communities.

The area has special meaning to John Wall, as the team's practice facility resides right in the middle of Ward 8.

Wall, who's well known for his charitable works, told us earlier today why launching this program is so important to him.

“I’m going through the Southeast (D.C.) area in Ward 8, where a lot of people are sometimes waiting in lines to get meals or seeing some people that can’t afford anything. And that’s why it a big reason for me to get involved, after seeing that. It’s why I wanted to do 202 Assist, cause a lot of those Ward 8 parents are front line works. They are working in the hospitals and are putting their lives on the line for us,” said Wall.

Ward 8 residents can apply for rent relief by contacting Lydia's House beginning on June 1

If they qualify — the rent will be paid to their landlord.

In the meantime, John Wall says his recovery from his Achilles’ heel injury is going well. He says he's healthy and just taking his time with the rehab.