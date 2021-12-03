Previewing Washington's matchup against the Raiders | Locked On WFT

Week 13 of the NFL season may be a pivotal Sunday for Washington. A fourth win in a row would really turn heads across the league.

WASHINGTON — The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast is excited about the Burgundy & Gold's Week 13 matchup this Sunday against the Los Vegas Raiders.

Podcast co-hosts Chris Russel and David Harrison go over matchups, analyze keys to winning and make final predictions for the game.

Washington (5-6) has won its last three games of the season after starting 2-6 in its first eight games.

The Raiders (6-5) come into the game with Washington after a Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Before that game, Los Vegas had lost three games in a row.

Washington and the Raiders have matched up 13 times since 1970, with the Burgundy & Gold trailing by a single game in the overall series 7-6.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast below:

WASHINGTON (5-6) at LAS VEGAS (6-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox

BETTING LINE: Raiders by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 4-7; Las Vegas 5-6.

SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 8-6.

LAST MEETING: Washington beat Raiders 27-10 on Sept. 24, 2017, at Landover, Maryland.

LAST WEEK: Washington beat Seahawks 17-15; Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33, OT.

WASHINGTON OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (9), PASS (20), SCORING (20).

WASHINGTON DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (4), PASS (30), SCORING (25).

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (27), PASS (2), SCORING (17).

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (25), PASS (13), SCORING (30).