Previewing Washington's matchup against the Raiders | Locked On WFT

WASHINGTON — The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast is excited about the Burgundy & Gold's Week 13 matchup this Sunday against the Los Vegas Raiders.
Podcast co-hosts Chris Russel and David Harrison go over matchups, analyze keys to winning and make final predictions for the game.
Washington (5-6) has won its last three games of the season after starting 2-6 in its first eight games.
The Raiders (6-5) come into the game with Washington after a Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Before that game, Los Vegas had lost three games in a row.
Washington and the Raiders have matched up 13 times since 1970, with the Burgundy & Gold trailing by a single game in the overall series 7-6.
Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast below:
WASHINGTON (5-6) at LAS VEGAS (6-5)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox
BETTING LINE: Raiders by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 4-7; Las Vegas 5-6.
SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 8-6.
LAST MEETING: Washington beat Raiders 27-10 on Sept. 24, 2017, at Landover, Maryland.
LAST WEEK: Washington beat Seahawks 17-15; Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33, OT.
WASHINGTON OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (9), PASS (20), SCORING (20).
WASHINGTON DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (4), PASS (30), SCORING (25).
RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (27), PASS (2), SCORING (17).
RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (25), PASS (13), SCORING (30).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Washington minus-4; Raiders 0.
RELATED: Former Washington quarterback writes tell-all on 'one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports'
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.