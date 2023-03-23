Washington Capitals unveil new cherry blossom warmup jerseys

The sweaters feature hand-drawn blossoms incorporated into the Capitals logo, with white outlines symbolizing the blossoms beginning to bloom.

WASHINGTON — With peak bloom in sight, the Washington Capitals have revealed new warmup jerseys to celebrate the season. The Caps pay homage to D.C.'s most iconic flowers with art from a D.C. artist. We love it!

The jerseys will be worn during warmups on Sunday, April 2, when the Capitals host the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena at 1 p.m. The jersey, designed by Washington, D.C., based artist Taylor Kampa Olson of TKOPaintings, will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation). Olson has previously worked with the Capitals on the team's Little Free Library, among other projects.

The jersey was inspired by Washington, D.C.’s, cherry blossom season and features hand-drawn blossoms incorporated into the Capitals logo, with white outlines symbolizing the blossoms beginning to bloom. The design continues into the numbering, which features the cherry branches, buds and blossoms.

In addition to the autographed jerseys, the MSE Foundation fundraiser will also include signed pucks featuring the TKO Paintings cherry blossom design. The auction will open at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction on April 2 date at noon and run thorough April 12 at 3 p.m.

The Team Store at Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Team Store at Capital One Arena will also feature retail items with the design, including shirts and hats.