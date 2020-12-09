UVA-Duke Football game moved to Sept. 26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today, Virginia’s Saturday, Nov. 14 home football game against Duke has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. Both teams previously had an open date on their schedules for that weekend.
The game, to be played at Scott Stadium, will be the season opener for the Cavaliers following the announcement earlier today that UVA’s Sept. 19 game at Virginia Tech was postponed. Virginia and Virginia Tech will work with the Atlantic Coast Conference to reschedule that game later in the season.
“I appreciate the quick action taken by the ACC and the willingness of Duke University to reschedule this game,” said Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams. “It was really important for the players to have the opportunity to compete given the commitment they have shown each other and the program over the last few months.”