Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium

Records show the request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22, but wasn't filed until Oct. 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition.

This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.

A raze permit is required authorization needed before the demolition of a building or a structure can begin.

All raze permit applications must be submitted to the Historic Preservation Office (HPO) for clearance in D.C. There is currently no word on how long it may take for HPO to complete a review of the application. A public review will also need to happen before final approval.

In August, WUSA9 obtained the demolition contract, which included a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.

According to the “Demolition Services Agreement for RFK Memorial Stadium, obtained by WUSA9, the District is paying $12,369,992 to Smoot Construction Company in D.C. to tear down the home of the heyday of Washington's football team. Fans who miss the days when the team was winning Super Bowls, or when the Nationals first came to the District, may soon be able to buy a piece of those golden years.