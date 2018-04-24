Third time's a charm right? Is that the case for Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals? They face Sidney Crosby and the Penguins for the third consecutive year in the second round of the playoffs.

After dropping the first two playoff games at home in overtime, the Washington Capitals picked up momentum that only got stronger as they took down the Columbus Blue Jackets in four straight wins.

Washington is the first team in NHL history to win a playoff series after losing each of the first two games at home in overtime.

Another stat Washington holds, that's meaningless when it comes to the big picture.

Washington is back exactly where they were last season...

Now, they’ll strive to keep the momentum rolling and the intensity high as they advance to a second-round rematch with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Capitals, who manhandled the Blue Jackets 6-3 on Monday to cap the opening round series, are looking to avenge second-round playoff losses to Pittsburgh in each of the past two seasons.

The Washington Capitals have advanced to the second round of the #StanleyCupPlayoffs and will face the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third straight year. Have not advanced past the second round since 1998. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/fmEhq8LkBU — David Satriano (@davidsatriano) April 24, 2018

Yes, for the third time in three years, the Capitals will play the Penguins, hoping to take down the defending Stanley Cup champions and advance out of the second round of the playoffs.

If that happens, on to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1998 season, when the team made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.

But, how does the saying go? History has a funny way of repeating itself?

Hmmm.

History hasn't really been on Washington’s side.

In the second-round series from the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, the Pens hold an 8-5 record over the Caps, annihilating them both years on their way to back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Pittsburgh leads the Caps in the overall playoff game record, 38-24, and they’ve met for 10 series in the postseason, dating back to 1990-91.

Four times the series was pushed to a Game 7, but the Caps never came out on top.

The one and only time the Caps have ever eliminated the Pens from the playoffs was in the 1993-94 season, when they beat Pittsburgh 4-2 in the first round before losing to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

But hey, this year could become the second time in franchise history the Caps take down the Pens.

I truly think if the Caps can find a spark in their offense with Holtby staying strong in goal, perhaps this could be the year they finally slide past the Pens.

The Caps have a little room to breathe before the Game 1 match-up gets underway.

Spirits are high, especially with Ovechkin.

"I can't wait," said Ovechkin, who scored two goals Monday. "It's a huge opportunity for us to take a step forward."

"Obviously, it's the Stanley Cup champion back-to-back. They know how to play. They know how to handle the pressure. It's going to be a huge series for us."

I guess we will see soon enough...but are the Caps truly contenders, or yet again very convincing pretenders in their chase for the Stanley Cup?

Good luck Deadguins...

