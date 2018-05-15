WASHINGTON (WUSA9)--For one Caps' fan, there's nothing that could stop her from seeing her Caps play in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 3.

Amanda Kraus Wilson, who was diagnosed with an extreme rare form of cancer will have the opportunity of a lifetime Tuesday evening.

Proposed with the idea by her best friend Jenny Bradshaw DeFalco, she decided to fly in to D.C. between her cancer treatments from Minnesota, for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"Every year, we try to go to at least one game each round,” Wilson, 41, said according to The Washington Post.

“She’s the biggest Caps fan that I knew growing up,” DeFalco said, “and she’s absolutely the reason we even have these tickets.”

DeFalco told the Post that every day she visits her friend in Minnesota, she gets a care package.

One care package in particular included a custom Capitals jersey with #AMANDASTRONG and No.20 (Wison's high school soccer number) on the back.

The jersey was signed by several players, including Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Braden Holtby and T.J. Oshie.

When asked about Game 4, she responded, “I don’t want to talk about it,” Wilson, speaking like a true Capitals fan not wanting to jinx anything, said with a laugh. “I just want to think about Game 3. It’s amazing how well they’re playing. They’re just clicking, and it’s just awesome.”

