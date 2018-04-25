The dreaded NHL playoff series is back for the third year in a row.

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins will go head to head starting Thursday night.

The hate for the Penguins in D.C. is so real you can feel it as soon as you walk outside.

So we've decided to let you know the top 9 reasons to hate the Pittsburgh Penguins.

9. They’re called the Penguins! Since the beginning of time, when were penguins intimidating? Sure, their beaks may be sharp, but that’s about it. Where is the real threat with an actual penguin?

8. Their stadium is in the middle of nowhere. Yes, we know it's in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 13: Fans gather outside of the arena prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins . (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images

7. Their third jersey that was powder blue…

6. The idea that Sidney Crosby is better than Alex Ovechkin

WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins shake hands after Pittsburgh's 6-2 victory. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruce Bennett, 2009 Getty Images

5. Penguins are not real birds because they can’t fly. Haven't they heard that flightless birds are like the insects of birds?

4. The fans are annoying. If they win in D.C., the fans have tendency to take over the steps of the National Portrait Gallery. How disrespectful!

Penguins Fans Chant 'You Can't Beat Us' In DC After Game 7 Win Over The Capitals https://t.co/nDkc6zcZKj pic.twitter.com/wCeOZ60YvN — KS Sports (@KS_Sports_) May 11, 2017

3. Sidney Crosby trying to grow a playoff beard and failing.

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 11: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in action during the second period . (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Sidney Crosby

Justin Berl, 2018 Getty Images

2. They always beat the Caps. The Penguins have a 9-1 record against the Caps in the playoffs. The sad truth.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: Carl Hagelin #62 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates past Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on November 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images

1. It's Pittsburgh....enough said.

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 10: Nick Bonino #13 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his game winning overtime goal against the Washington Capitals in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Justin K. Aller, 2016 Getty Images

