Washington Football Team signs a local kicker, for a third consecutive time

Washington signs Brian Johnson, its fourth kicker of the season, with Joey Slye out with a hamstring injury

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Football Team has agreed to sign kicker Brian Johnson of the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. This comes after kicker Joey Slye injured his hamstring in Washington's Monday Night win over Seattle.

“It was something that we’ve been working on since last night,” Coach Ron Rivera said during a video conference with reporters Tuesday.

Johnson is the third consecutive kicker The Washington Football Team has signed this season from the Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area. Johnson is from Washington D.C. and a former Gonzaga High School and Virginia Tech standout.

The list of local kickers started on October 20, when The Washington Football Team released veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins after seven seasons, promoting Chris Blewitt to the active roster. Blewitt went to West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

"It was always a dream of mine when I first started playing football with my buddies," Blewitt said. "I remember going to a [Washington] preseason game against the Steelers back in 2009. It's amazing that it came back to this point."

Blewitt was released after just two games. Three of his five field-goal attempts failed to make it over the line of scrimmage.

Washington Football Team releases one local kicker, Chris Blewitt, Fairfax County VA, to sign another local kicker in Joey Slye, Stafford County VA. @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball



More: https://t.co/4rIbM7O3HL pic.twitter.com/Fmhw7MmKAB — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 9, 2021

Washington replaced Blewitt with Joey Slye. He attended North Stafford high school, in Stafford, Virginia, and grew up watching the Burgundy and Gold.

"It's also nice to be able to go home and have dinner with my parents if I want to, and sometimes have my mom do my laundry is something I'll never pass up," said Slye. The team would place him on the injured/reserve list with a hamstring injury.