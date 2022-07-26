Washington Commanders introduce new fight song options

The music and lyrics are by David Breeskin and Maria Breeskin-McLain and are based on original music by Barnee Breeskin and lyrics by Corinne Griffith.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders are calling on fans to vote on the new fight song for the team.

Fans can choose between two options and the Commanders website allows fans to listen to both choices before deciding on their favorite. Those who wish to vote on their favorite fight song can do so on the Commanders' website.

"We are revamping the Fight Song arrangement for a new and fresh composition that still stays true to the recognizable lyrics and melody you, the fans, know and love," said the Commanders website.

The music and lyrics are by David Breeskin and Maria Breeskin-McLain and are based on original music by Barnee Breeskin and lyrics by Corinne Griffith, according to the Commanders' website.

Ron Rivera, the coach for the Washington Commanders says he would vote for the second option "because we are on a mission," during a press conference on Tuesday.

The two fight song choices are similar but differ by a few lines. See below the two options for the new fight song.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera would vote “OPTION 2” for the team NEW fight song.



“Because we are on a mission” said Rivera. #HTTC



More: https://t.co/R7971Dg0jw pic.twitter.com/hJYMSdsLXN — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 26, 2022