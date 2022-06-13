Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's Twitter account is no more

The coach was fined $100,000 over the weekend and landed in headlines after last week's controversial tweet and contentious press conference.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio appears to have deleted his Twitter account after a whirlwind of controversy in the past week.

The coach could previously be found sending tweets under the handle "@coachdelrio" - Twitter now says that account does not exist.

The coach initially came under fire Wednesday during an OTA for standing by his statement drawing comparisons between racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 and the 2021 Capitol riot. In the initial tweet, Del Rio was reacting to a news article about the Jan. 6 hearings asking why the summer of "riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property" isn't getting the same level of attention by lawmakers.

Then, he doubled down while speaking to the press later, calling the insurrection a "dust-up."

On Friday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he had met with Del Rio to express his own disappointment and had decided to fine his defensive coordinator $100,000, to be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.