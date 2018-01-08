The man behind the #BlackPantherChallenge, that helped underprivileged kids see the Marvel movie, is trending again online.

Tuesday, Frederick Joseph took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt with the word “Caucasians” written on the front. He said the shirt is a play on the Washington Redskins logo and he wore it “to demonstrate how people look wearing apparel with a logo that is blatantly racially charged and disrespectful.”

The Hypocrisy of Racist Logos:



Last weekend I decided to wear this shirt, I figured it would catch some by surprise but I didn’t expect people to be as trash as they were. pic.twitter.com/DW5n6QEmOl — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

The Washington Redskins have been at the heart of a name debate for years. Dan Snyder, the team’s owner, has refused to get rid of the Redskins name which serves as the official mascot of the team.

In June 2017, the Justice Department gave up their legal fight over the name of the Washington Redskins.

Tuesday, Joseph said he decided to wear the shirt but didn’t expect the reaction he received.

“Basically, I was being shamed as a black person for wearing a non-disrespectful shirt with a white person logo on it,” Joseph tweeted. “But people wear apparel and jerseys with logos depicting things such as a Native American and call them ‘redskins’... whew chile, the hypocrisy and privilege.”

He posted his full experience on Twitter:

The shirt is a play on the Washington “Redskins” logo to demonstrate how people look wearing apparel with a logo that is blatantly racially charged and disrespectful.



The shirt doesn’t have any rude language or slurs such as “crackers” or “honkies”... but that didn’t matter pic.twitter.com/TrksTIlGYj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

I left @SXMProgress after just doing an interview with @XorjeO and it was my first time in public with the shirt on.



A white guy walking by mistook the shirt for an actual team shirt and yelled “Go Skins!” I said “nah”, he then saw my shirt and yelled “asshole!” pic.twitter.com/2apsx126YX — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Next, an older white lady stopped me in the street and said “why would you wear that? It’s disrespectful!”



So I asked her if she would have said the same if I had on the actually team shirt or another team using disrespectful branding.



She said “no, because that’s the logo!” pic.twitter.com/UaLfIZioS5 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

The third person or rather people was a group of white guys across the street and one pointed at me. I can see from the corner of my eye that two of them were seemingly trying to come across the street and have a word with me.



I wish they would have, but that’s here nor there. pic.twitter.com/cPONjTYUBG — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

As I walked through Manhattan, people looked at me and rolled their eyes, pointed, made snide comments, etc.



But, I’ve never seen white people do the same when people are wearing “Redskins” apparel, which is actually racist versus the word “caucasians” and a white man logo. pic.twitter.com/LSYYVBECn9 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Basically, I was being shamed as a black person for wearing a non-disrespectful shirt with a white person logo on it.



But people wear apparel and jerseys with logos depicting things such as a Native American and call them “redskins”... whew chile, the hypocrisy and privilege. pic.twitter.com/laW9lyJIHR — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

I was fairly surprised by the reactions of people because again, there are so many disrespectful and racist representations of minorities used for brands and they don’t even think twice.



But, it goes to show how fickle and hypocritical people can be. pic.twitter.com/kemPWBwZ7x — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

I’d be interested to see more people wear shirts and apparel such as this to make the point and see how the people who have racist car decals, shirts, jerseys, etc respond when the tables are turned (and still not really). pic.twitter.com/UyEMCvcD7X — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Anyone who wants to purchase a shirt:https://t.co/ShMbQBGpXX — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

A very important point for those who plan on purchasing and wearing the shirt or others like it: I'm a larger person who lives in NYC, so my ability to safely wear this shirt is higher than some. Please be safe out there.



Thank you for bring this to my attention @AdamantxYves — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

