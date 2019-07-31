RICHMOND, Va. — Who's the king of the Redskins' jungle?

That depends on who you ask.

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whose Twitter handle is @dh_simba7, says he's Simba.

Derrius Guice claims he's Simba.

"I just watched the Lion King the other day," says Guice. "I'm Simba. Mufasa got killed, I'm not dying. He [Haskins] thinks he's Simba."

Redskins offensive lineman Brandon Scherff threw his hat in the ring to be Simba.

He says that Derrius Guice is Pumba the warthog.

I guess the real question is who is Timon?