UConn star Jordan Hawkins had stomach bug trouble in high school too, former coach says

Hawkins' 2021 clutch 3-point shot in last game at DeMatha came after illness before game, said former coach Mike Jones.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — UConn key player Jordan Hawkins says his bout with a stomach bug before Saturday's Final Four game will not be a factor during Monday night's Championship game against San Diego State.

But going into the final game of the college season, his former high school coach grinned as he recalled a remarkable coincidence from Hawkins's final game at DeMatha in 2021.

Hawkins played sick that day too, former coach Mike Jones said.

"Jordan threw up on the floor in the middle of warmups," Jones recalled.

"He got cleared by the trainer to play, and in a season where we had not lost the game, Jordan Hawkins hits a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game in overtime. It was one of the biggest shots definitely of that season. And then we go on to win the game in overtime to finish the season undefeated."

Hawkins says his most recent tummy trouble Saturday came after he ate fried calamari. He told reporters there will be no problem for the championship.

"I think we're going to see a great version of Jordan Hawkins tonight,” said Jones late Monday before the final game.

Hawkins, number 24, is regarded as the key player for the University of Connecticut Huskies.

His backstory as a developing player here in the DMV is inspiring, according to his former coaches.

Before DeMatha, Hawkins played AAU league basketball for Team Durant.

Coach Angelo Hernandez remains in awe of his former star 16-year-old.

"He's most one of the most unselfish kids I've ever met. Not just on the court but off the court too," said Hernandez

Hawkins' cousin is national champion women's player Angel Reese of LSU.

Hawkins started his high school career at Gaithersburg before the move to DeMatha and UConn.