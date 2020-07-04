NBA Champion and DC native Quinn Cook releases his first children's book

Former DeMatha High School basketball star reveals his first children's book, titled The Cook Book.

WASHINGTON — Los Angeles Lakers guard and D.C. native, Quinn Cook, wants to make a change during COVID19. The former DeMatha High School star recently released his first children’s book titled 'The Cook Book.'

The book features his “10 recipes to success,” lessons that Quinn has learned growing up in D.C. and during his journey to becoming an NBA champion and leader in the community.

“It’s about believing in yourself, having a dream, and believing you change to achieve your dream,” said Cook.

Quinn Cook dedicates the book to his father, Ted Cook, who passed away on March 3, 2008.

A picture of his father is located on the cover of the book. Ted was a noted Washington D.C. entrepreneur in the restaurant and fast food business. He passed away when Quinn was only 14-years-old.

“He’s been my motivation my whole life. It hasn’t been easy but I try to remember his as much as possible," said Cook.

Quinn believes his book is a perfect read for kids during coronavirus self-quarantine, and he hopes the book can help inspire and change lives for the better.