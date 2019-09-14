SILVER SPRING, Md. — Many of us know the DMV is home to a host of world-class athletes.Montgomery County honored some of them in their first ever Sports Hall of Fame Friday night.

Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky, long time Good Counsel football coach Bob Milloy, Gold Medal gymnast Dominique Dawes, former Redskin Shawn Springs, U.S. Men's soccer player Bruce Murray and posthumously, and former Washington Senator baseball player Walter Johnson were all inducted at a ceremony in Silver Spring.

Dawes, Springs and Milloy all expressed to WUSA9 how honored they were being chosen.

Dawes spoke with pride about being a Montgomery County native and that she's "raising her four kids in the Montgomery Country area."

Dawes was a member of the U.S. Women's gymnastics team in 1996 who won the gold medal. She went to Blair High School, but graduated from Gaithersburgh High.

Springs said "there have been some amazing athletes who have come through Montgomery County."

He spent 13 years in the NFL, five with the Burgundy and Gold. He had the choice of attending Springbrook High School or DeMatha.

He admitted to the crowd he picked Springbrook, "because it had girls."

Milloy is the winning-est high school football coach in the state of Maryland. He retired after 16 years with Good Counsel High School. He began his career at DeMatha. He said "it's a little surreal for me ... it just doesn't add up."

On their website, the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame said it was created to honor the men and women that, through sports, have brought pride and honor to the county.

