WASHINGTON — Ellen and Joe Shannon have taken the "Baby Shark" craze to new extremes.

Ellen is pregnant and due to deliver in just six weeks.

She appeared at Game 4 of the World Series with an elaborate baby shark image drawn on her swollen belly.

Husband Joe was dressed as "Daddy Shark."

"We're big Nats fans and we're six weeks out from having this baby and we figured why not seize the opportunity," Ellen said.

"We have a three year old at home," Ellen added. "He's staying with Grandma Shark."



