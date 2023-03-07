Who should take the reigns for Washington at QB, Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett?

Howell completed 11 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his lone appearance last season, a 26-6 win over Dallas.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 season that was split between three starting quarterbacks: Carson Wentz (2-5) Taylor Heinicke (5-3-1) and 2022 fifth round pick Sam Howell (1-0).

Howell is the only name still on the roster ahead of the 2023 season, and he's joined in the quarterback room by Jacoby Brissett, a seven year veteran who started 11 games for Cleveland last year and has 48 career starts to his name.

Howell and Brissett are the clear options to start for Ron Rivera's club next year, but Locked on Commanders host David Harrison joined Kevin Oestreicher of Locked on NFL to discuss why he's not calling this a quarterback battle at this point.

"Jacoby Brissett's not getting a shot at it, the only way he ends up being the starter is if Sam Howell gives him the job," Harrison said. "That's not the official message, the official message is that it is a competition but Sam Howell is getting the first opportunity to win the job, which makes him QB1."

Howell completed 11 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his lone appearance last season, a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The fifth round pick out of North Carolina will get every opportunity to be the team's starting signal caller in Week 1, with Brissett waiting on hand to take over if he is needed.

The Commanders have a young but talented offense, led by wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, as well as running backs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.