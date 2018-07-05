Big year means big changes, at least for Wizards forward, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre tends to have an intense off season, but this time he's stepping it up a notch.

No social media.

Yup, he's doing virtually the opposite of every other 23-year-old boy or girl his age.

He's deactivating himself from the online world to focus on himself with his contract year coming up.

You may see posts go up on his accounts this summer, but they won't be from him. Oubre has passed those duties off to his girlfriend and assistant.

I respect that, there really isn't a point to social media during an athlete's off-season.

Minimal distractions is key.

"I’ll be doing two-a-days each day, except on the weekends," he said. "I’m just really going to take it like that. It’s a big summer like. It’s something I’m ready for."

If Oubre makes another jump in 2018-19, he would be in line for a significant contract in free agency. He would hit the open market at just 23 years old with obvious potential.

What Oubre needs to prove is consistency.

That'll make him worth more.

His 2017-18 season was a perfect example of that. Through his first 46 games, he shot 44.9 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three.

In his last 35 games of the regular season, Oubre shot just 34.9 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from three.

Oubre intends to work again with his offseason trainer Drew Hanlan, who has worked magic with many NBA players including Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum.

Oubre got off to a hot start this past season after Hanlan helped adjust his shooting mechanics over the summer.

The two will likely make more tweaks again this offseason. Oubre is determined to fix his jumper.

And now that he'll be off social media, Oubre has all the time in the world to perfect it!

You're going to do big things Kelly!

Good luck.

