Game Day Guru: Learn more about the impacts of Kenny Washington on the NFL

Kenny Washington - who broke the NFL ban on Black players - played college football with Jackie Robinson - who broke the color barrier in major league baseball...

According to UCLA's website, the two were teammates on the Bruins football team.

In fact, Kenny Washington suited up for the Los Angeles Rams on March 21, 1946, ending the NFL's ban on African-Americans playing in the league, more than a full year before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball in 1947.

