Capitals introduce 'AR Ovi' to celebrate Alex Ovechkin's historic milestone

The Washington Capitals introduced an augmented reality Alex Ovechkin to celebrate the star passing Gordie Howe in career goals.

WASHINGTON — You can now take Alex Ovechkin with you anywhere – sort of.

The Washing Capitals are celebrating Alex Ovechkin moving up the all-time goal-scoring ranks with an “AR Ovi.”

The augmented reality experience celebrates Ovechkin passing Gordie Howe for second place in NHL history in goals scored. Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd career goals on Dec. 23, when the Caps beat the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena.

The experience is available through the Capitals website or by accessing the team’s Instagram profile. Fans are encouraged to share photos and videos of AR Ovi with the Caps on social media.

We may have had too much fun with “AR Ovi” this morning in the newsroom! #GetUpDC #ALLCAPS @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OlwfU4p1rN — Tom Hunsicker (@TomSportsWUSA9) December 28, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Capitals have presented an augmented reality experience.

In the fall of 2019, the team introduced Ovi O’s cereal at local Giant grocery stores. Through Snapchat, fans could use the Lens Studio to play an interactive hockey game where a virtual Alex Ovechkin shot cereal at moving targets.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 802nd goal in his 1,301st career game, passing Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list in 457 fewer games.

The “Great 8” now has his sights set on the “Great One.” Ovechkin is just 92 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the most career goals in NHL history.