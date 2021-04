Locked On WFT: Ereck Flowers makes a return to Washington; looking ahead to NFL Draft starting Thursday

The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal that also included a swap of late-round draft picks.

WASHINGTON — The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade guard Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team in a deal that also included a swap of late-round draft picks, two people with knowledge of the agreement confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people confirmed the agreement to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced it.

Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under the team's previous coach, Jay Gruden, and is expected to return to that starting spot under coach Ron Rivera and his staff.

He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison to keep up with everything Burgundy & Gold ahead of the 2021 Draft.

The deal frees up needed salary-cap space for the Dolphins, and slightly increases the chance they'll take Oregon right tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 6 pick in the draft Thursday. But they're still expected to choose a pass catcher for Tua Tagovailoa with their top choice.