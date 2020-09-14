Virginia Tech suspends Devon Hunter who is facing felony charges

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football has suspended Devon Hunter indefinitely. According to the Roanoke Times, Christiansburg police charged Hunter with strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member.
Virginia Tech released this statement;
Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities effective immediately for not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes. We cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved.
Hunter is a redshirt junior. He was one of the top recruits in the Hampton Roads area coming out of Indian River High School. He was expected to be the starting safety on the football team this fall.