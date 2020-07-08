Washington running back Derrius Guice arrested for felony domestic violence charges, released from team

The 23-year-old is charged with one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Washington's NFL team is once again making headlines, as news broke Friday that running back Derrius Guice had been arrested on domestic violence-related charges, according to a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The Washington Football Team subsequently announced he had been released from the team.

As first reported by the Washington Post, 23-year-old Guice is charged with one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. The charges stem from three domestic-related incidents that occurred earlier this year in Loudoun County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice," a statement from the team said. "We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

When the Washington Post reported in July that 15 women alleged they were sexually harassed and verbally abused while they worked for Washington's NFL team, head coach Ron Rivera made it clear he was creating a "new culture" within the organization.

“We’re hoping to get people to understand that they need to judge us on where we are and where we’re going, as opposed to where we’ve been," Rivera said. "We have policies that we will follow and that we have an open-door policy with no retribution. Plus my daughter works for the team and I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this!"

Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center Friday.

Washington's NFL team selected Guice as their first pick in the 2018 draft, in the second round, but he missed the 2018 season due to an ACL injury he sustained during a preseason game. In 2019, he tore his meniscus in his right knee in the season-opener.