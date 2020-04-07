Defending champion Nats return healthy, careful on protocols

Baseball's defending champions got camp underway with 57 healthy bodies and a 2020 first-round pick on the way.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals showed up to training camp hoping to follow manager Dave Martinez's mantra on the way to winning the World Series: go 1-0 every day.

Only, under the circumstances of a global pandemic, that has taken on new meaning.

Baseball's defending champions got camp underway with 57 healthy bodies and a 2020 first-round pick on the way.

Martinez learned depth catcher Welington Castillo was joining Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross in opting out of the 60-game major league season.