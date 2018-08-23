(WUSA 9) - Howard University will be represented at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Howard senior Latroya Pina will compete in swimming at the Olympics representing the island nation of Cape Verde.

Howard is the only HBCU to have a men's and women's swim team.

Pina swims multiple strokes and distances for Howard, including the 200m individual medley, and the 100m breaststroke.

The Howard senior is part of the first swim team from Cape Verde.

That means she automatically qualifies for the Olympics in Japan in 2020.

But that's only part of the story.

Latroya's brother and sister will also swim at the Olympics. The siblings will make up 75 percent of Cape Verde's swim team at the Olympics.

If you're surprised that an island nation has never had an indoor swim team, it's not as shocking when you learn that the country has no Olympic sized pools.

For the Pina's, they've taken advantage of growing up in the United States to accomplish something that has never been done before.

© 2018 WUSA