Howard University's volleyball team will become the first HBCU to take an international tour.

The team is going to Africa.

With its exceptional academic and athletic achievements, the 11-time MEAC champions are traveling overseas to expand on their success. The team will compete against opponents from Botswana and Zimbabwe.

In addition to the matches, Howard’s team will participate in community service, hosting youth volleyball skills clinics in rural African communities. Student-athletes have an opportunity to volunteer in areas within their current field of study while broadening their worldview and developing their global leadership skills. The team ran an online fundraising campaign to pay for the trip. The money donated goes toward traveling expenses that include transportation, meals, and lodging for the entire team.

