Maryland native Chase Kalisz wins first US medal of Tokyo Games

The man from Bel Air, Maryland took gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

TOKYO, Japan — Maryland native Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday (day ahead in Japan) in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

Kalisz grew up in Bel Air. He is a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps.

The 27-year-old Kalisz touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds. Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).

Athletes from Maryland and Virginia are not shy about making impacts at the Olympics for the U.S. -- especially in swimming.

Bethesda native Katie Ledecky will be the main swimmer at the Tokyo Olympics that you will notice, but there are also a few younger competitors from the D.C. area that are looking to shine on the biggest stage for their sport.

Arlington native Torri Huske and Chevy Chase native Phoebe Bacon are two of the younger members of the team that will be in Tokyo.