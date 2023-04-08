BetMGM honors Fairfax Co. teacher's $214K win

Kris Benton says the money is already in his app and he will start the process to withdraw it into his bank account.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Kris Benton has finally received his winnings for bets he placed through the BetMGM app after they were originally canceled due to an "obvious error with odds."

The Fairfax County teacher placed bets for a total wager of more than $3,000 on the Netherlands vs. Vietnam match in the Women’s World Cup through the app.

After placing wagers on three separate single game parlays at 66 to 1 odds, the app said he won $214,500.

However, the company decided to cancel his winnings and not allow him to withdraw the money he had just won.

On Friday, Benton received a call from an attorney at BetMGM apologizing for the inconvenience and reiterating that there was "an error with the odds." That being said, the attorney said they're going to give Benton the entire amount he won.

"My family and I are thrilled that BetMGM is holding themselves accountable and is paying out my bets in full. This is a life-changing moment for us and we want to sincerely thank the team at WUSA9 for being the first ones to share my story," Benton told WUSA9.

Benton says the money is already in his app and he will start the process to withdraw it into his bank account.

"Definitely going to pay off my wife’s student loans and start a college fund for our daughter. After that, spend it on moments with the people we love," he said.

The Virginia Lottery, which oversees sports gambling, is in contact with BetMGM.

Benton did file an official complaint with the Virginia Lottery after he was first told he would not be receiving his winnings.

WUSA9 has reached out to BetMGM for comment. We have not yet received any response.

