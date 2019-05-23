WASHINGTON -- While people in the DC area are giving back to local non-profits through Do More 24, the Washington Valor gave back to the community by working with elementary school students.

The Valor took part in the 2019 Playworks DC Flag Football Extravaganza.

Members of the team talked to the kids about leadership skills before taking to the field at Folger Park in Southeast DC to lead drills before a series of flag football games.

For the players, the ability to work with kids is very important to them.

“This is good first of all to get the Valor name out there to let people know that we care about the community, to see us in the community,” says Valor defensive lineman Leon Mackey Jr. “I feel like giving back is the main component of life within itself, so it’s pretty fun.”

“For me personally, I think it’s pretty cool to come out in the community, hang out with the kids,” adds offensive lineman Deveric Gallington. “We have positive impacts on them out here. [We] teach them the rules, and the purpose of things like leadership.”

For Jennifer Oxley, the executive director of Playworks DC, she sees the value in teams like the Valor working with area children.

“It’s important to have our local teams support our local schools,” says Oxley. “We have four great professional athletes here today. We’re so excited to have our football extravaganza.”