WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- The Mamie Johnson Little League Majors team, made up of all African Americans, is headed to Bristol.

The team won the DC Little League Championship, beating Capitol Hill Little League 14-7 in the title game.

According to their team site, the Mamie Johnson Little League Majors team was created in 2015 and named after Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, a D.C. resident who was the first female pitcher in the Negro league.

RIP to Ms. Mamie "Peanut" Johnson. During this time, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. We are proud to carry on her legacy, through the Mamie Johnson Little League, and honored that she was able to watch our 12U team compete in th… https://t.co/4g6e40Tm3y pic.twitter.com/8S9qTWOoZu — Mamie Johnson LL DC (@MJLLinDC) December 27, 2017

Their mission, "to provide families in Southeast DC, the opportunity to learn and play the game of baseball," but like their namesake, they're set to continue to make history.

The team is only the second all African American team to compete in the championship in the game's 31-year history, with the first team making history last year.

The Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy hosted the game, and eight of the 12 players on the Mamie Johnson team participate in the programs that the academy provides.

The Mamie Johnson Little League Majors 12-U team has advanced to the DC Little League Championship Game!



8 players on the 12-man roster are our very own YBA Scholar-Athletes 🤩 — Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) July 24, 2018

