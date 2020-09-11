Adrian Peterson playing with a 'chip on the shoulder' against his former team

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson will face Washington Football on Sunday, the team that released him before this season began.

WASHINGTON — Former Washington running back Adrian Peterson will get a chance to play against his former teammates when his Detroit Lions take on the Washington Football Team Sunday in Detroit. Peterson was released by Washington before the Sept. 5 deadline to cut rosters to 53 players, and he admits Sunday will see him playing "with a chip on [his] shoulder."

"I would be lying to you if I told you that chip on my shoulder wasn't there," Peterson said in an exclusive interview with WUSA9's Darren Haynes. "They will get to realize what they let go."

Peterson, 35, has spent 14 years in the NFL, two seasons of which were in Washington. He's currently fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing leaders list behind Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders. The 2012 MVP and seven-time Pro-Bowler is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he retires.

"It was an awkward situation," Peterson said. "It was like bam, I was cut, just like that with no notice."



Despite the unexpected departure from the Washington Football Team, Peterson believes playing in D.C. rejuvenated his career.

"It was a great journey and great opportunity," he said. "They allowed me to show that I can still play this game at a high level. I will always have love for the DMV area. It was critical for my career. It's a reason why I'm still playing in this league now at a high level."

When the Detroit Lions take the field against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 15, there are a few former teammates Peterson can't wait to see.

"I can't wait to see guys like Brandon [Scherff] and Big Mo [Morgan Moses]," Peterson said. "Those are two guys that really opened up lanes for me. I have a lot of love for them."