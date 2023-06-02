Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team heading to Turkey after earthquake kills thousands

The deploying team will consist of 79 team members and six dogs. Plans for their deployment were still being finalized.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's International Urban Search and Rescue Team is being deployed overseas after a devastating earthquake killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Officials said the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed thousands and injured thousands more. The death toll steadily climbed all day with the latest numbers at more than 3,400 dead as of this writing.

Thousands of buildings were destroyed trapping residents under mountains of rubble.

The United States Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance made the determination to deploy the elite team from Fairfax County.

The deploying team will consist of 79 team members and six dogs. Plans for their deployment were still being finalized.

USA-01 has been activated by @USAIDSavesLives as a Heavy USAR team. The deploying team will consist of 79 members and six dogs. Departure plans are still being finalized.@ffxfirerescue pic.twitter.com/wCRxy6hVyJ — VA-TF1 / USA-1 - Urban Search and Rescue (@VATF1) February 6, 2023

Residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside in the rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those who were trapped cried for help. Throughout the day, major aftershocks rattled the region, including a jolt nearly as strong as the initial quake. After night fell, workers were still sawing away slabs and pulling out bodies as desperate families waited for news on trapped loved ones.

“My grandson is 1 1/2 years old. Please help them, please. We can’t hear them or get any news from them since morning. Please, they were on the 12th floor,” Imran Bahur wept by her destroyed apartment building in the Turkish city of Adana. Her daughter and family were still not found.

Tens of thousands who were left homeless in Turkey and Syria faced a night in the cold. In Turkey’s Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from the epicenter, people took refuge in shopping malls, stadiums and community centers. Mosques around the region were opened to provide shelter.