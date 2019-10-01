WASHINGTON —

D.C. police are searching for a man who they say illegally dumped over 1000 tires in Southeast.

56-year-old Deron McDonald is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in the 4000 block of E Street, Southeast.



Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Deron McDonald should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.