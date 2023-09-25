Yes, aid to Ukraine would continue during government shutdown | VERIFY

The odds of a shutdown increase the longer Congress goes without reaching a spending agreement. With cuts looming, people ask if Ukraine aid would halt, too.

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy sent members of Congress home for the weekend on Thursday, increasing the odds that the government would shut down on Oct. 1 because of a lack of a spending agreement.

This would not be the first government shutdown, so people understand that essential services would continue while hundreds of thousands of workers would be furloughed. Many government functions would cease.

One thing that is different from 2019 is the United States' military assistance to Ukraine. Lots of conservatives either disagree with sending more resources to Ukraine or question the way in which the Biden Administration has done so, leading many people to ask whether such assistance could continue during a shutdown.

QUESTION

Would U.S. military aid to Ukraine continue during a government shutdown?

SOURCES

Department of Defense document

Chris Sherwood, Department of Defense spokesperson

ANSWER

Yes, American assistance to Ukraine is among the military programs exempt from the impact of a government shutdown.

WHAT WE FOUND

The U.S. State Department reported in January that the U.S. spent more than $113 billion during 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress to authorize $24 billion more to help Ukraine continue to defend itself.

Chris Sherwood, a Defense Department spokesperson, tells us current operations will continue. "Operation Atlantic Resolve is an excepted activity under a government lapse in appropriations, which is consistent with DOD’s Contingency Plan Guidance For Continuation Of Essential Operations In The Absence Of Available Appropriations."

Every federal agency has a contingency plan that explains which functions would continue during a government shutdown and which would be suspended.