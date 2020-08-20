VERIFY: Yes, the USPS puts locks on collection boxes but there's no evidence they're meant to interfere with the election.

The Verify Team sorts out what's real from what's misleading about a viral claim.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — QUESTION:

Did the Post Office put locks on collection boxes?

ANSWER:

Yes. The USPS retrofits some collection boxes with anti-theft locks. The locks are put on after the last collection and removed the next business day. If a box is locked, customers can use the rear slot to mail letters.

SOURCE:

The United States Postal Service

PROCESS:

First we can Verify, true, a spokesperson says the agency retrofitted the front of some collection boxes with locks to prevent mail theft known as "mail fishing."

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, "mail fishing" is a term which describes of obtaining items, as in these alleged incidents from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes, by utilizing common items such as plastic water bottles, duct tape, glue, and string.

A device covered in a sticky substance such as glue is lowered into the closed box, and mail that adhered to the sticky surface of the device is pulled out and retrieved.

But here’s the really important context left out of all of those viral tweets, most of which center around boxes in Burbank, California.

The spokesperson tells WUS9's Verify Team the Post Office started using the locks back in 2016 to prevent mail theft.

The locks are put on after the last collection of the day and taken off the next business day.

The Post Office says customers can still use the box by using the opening on the back to drop letters in.

But the Verify Team didn’t just take the postal services word for it.

We double checked and found yes, this was a big story back in 2016 in the San Fernando Valley.

It was covered heavily by several major news outlets which backs up the Postal Services claim that these locks are nothing new.