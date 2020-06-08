VERIFY: 500,000 Virginians received vote-by-mail applications with wrong return address

The Verify team inbox was flooded with emails relating to a vote-by-mail application sent to Fairfax homes from a nonprofit, Center For Voter Information.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Question:

Are the vote-by-mail applications sent by the Center For Voter Information legitimate?

Answer:

The applications themselves are legitimate, according to both Fairfax County and Fairfax City. However, the included return envelope directed residents to an incorrect mailing address. Fairfax County residents were directed to Fairfax City, and vice versa. The mailings were not associated with either government, but rather came from a nonprofit.

Sources:

Fairfax City Statement

Fairfax County Statement

Center For Voter Information Statement

Process:

The Verify team recently received multiple inquiries regarding vote-by-mail applications received in Fairfax. The mailers were sent by the Center For Voter Information, which acknowledged the error in a statement on their website.

"We are aware that some of the mailers may have directed the return envelopes to the wrong election offices," the statement read.

According to the Center For Voter Information, these faulty mailers were sent to half-a-million voters in Virginia in the following locations: Fairfax City, Fairfax County, Franklin City, Franklin County, Richmond City, Richmond County, Roanoke City, and Roanoke County.

The organization, which describes itself as non-partisan and nonprofit, credited the incorrect mailers to mistakes in programming.

"We know that voters are on high alert as the November election approaches," the organization wrote. "And we regret adding to any confusion."

The organization said that it would work with local election officials in the commonwealth to "re-direct the vote-by-mail applications to the proper locations, and will rectify any errors at our own expense."

Fairfax County and Fairfax City were quick to warn voters about the incorrect mailers.

"This mailing is causing great confusion and concern among voters who have been contacting our office," Fairfax County General Registrar Gary Scott said in a statement. "While the mailing may appear to be from an official government agency, the Fairfax County Office of Elections did not send it."

The County statement indicated that voters can also apply online to absentee vote by mail, which they call the "most secure method to apply rather than responding to unsolicited applications."

Fairfax City also commented on the mailer on their website, writing that this was from an "independent organization unaffiliated with the city."

"The form provided is a valid form to use to request a by-mail ballot in Virginia," read a statement on the city website. "But we're aware that the return mail information incorrectly directs City voters to mail the application to the Fairfax County Office of Elections."

Fairfax City voters can apply for a ballot online here.

Fairfax also offered this message to those at home: