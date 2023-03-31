VERIFY: Facts about over-the-counter Narcan

The lifesaving naloxone brand just got approved for non-prescription sale - does that give Narcan a monopoly, and how much will it cost?

WASHINGTON — Advocates are celebrating the FDA’s move to allow Narcan to be sold over the counter, without a prescription. Narcan is a brand of naloxone nasal spray -- the opioid overdose antidote that literally saves lives. The announcement has prompted lots of questions online, so let's verify some facts.

THE SOURCES

QUESTION 1

Is the Narcan brand the only option?

THE ANSWER

In terms of over-the-counter approvals, yes: Narcan is currently the only brand approved for non-prescription sale.

WHAT WE FOUND

For now, the FDA hasn’t approved any other naloxone products for over-the-counter sale. So, for non-prescription buyers, Narcan is the only option in the near term.

But, the FDA’s announcement made it clear that Narcan’s monopoly is only temporary.

“We will work with any sponsor seeking to market a nonprescription naloxone product,” said the FDA in a statement, “and encourage manufacturers to contact the agency as early as possible to initiate discussions.”

That means other companies have a shot at getting over-the-counter approval going forward.

QUESTION 2

How much will non-prescription Narcan cost?

THE ANSWER

As of now, we don’t know for sure.

WHAT WE FOUND

Over-the-counter Narcan isn’t yet available, so the exact price is still unknown. However, current prices for prescription naloxone products might give some insight.

From our research, prices can vary significantly.

“Depending on the specific form of naloxone used,” according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance, “the cost of a single naloxone rescue kit ranges from approximately $22-$60 for intranasal kits.”

The company GoodRx tracks prescription prices and discounts, including for naloxone products and Narcan specifically.

The website showed Narcan currently selling for around $65-75 per dose - though that’s not over-the-counter. Generic prescription sprays were available for as little as $12 a spray.

That difference highlights concerns that brand markup might make the newly-approved product inaccessible for those at risk. Until prices are announced, we can't say for sure.