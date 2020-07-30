VERIFY: No, Nancy Pelosi would not become president on Jan. 20 if Congress delayed federal elections. Here's why

On Social Media, #PresidentPelosi began trending Thursday morning, following a Tweet from President Trump about wanting to delay the election.

WASHINGTON — Question:

If Congress took the incredibly unlikely action of delaying the election, would Nancy Pelosi become president on Jan. 20, as rumored on social media?

Answer:

No. The constitution mandates that a presidential term ends on Jan. 20. For that reason, it is true that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would be out of the office at that point. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be next in line.

However, she would also be out of the office on Jan. 3, if federal elections were delayed. Next in line would be the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, which is Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Source:

Gary Nordlinger, Adjunct Professor at The Graduate School of Political Management at The George Washington University

Paul M. Smith, Professor at the Georgetown Law School

Presidential Election Day Act, Text

CRS Report Congress, Continuity of Government: Current Federal Arrangements and the Future

National Conference of State Legislatures, Election Emergencies

Process:

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump shocked many on social media, when he suggested a desire to delay the upcoming November elections.

"Delay the elections until people can properly, securely, and safely vote," he wrote on Twitter.

Soon after the statement, Social Media erupted with comments and questions about whether this could actually be done. As reported by the Verify Team in the past, the President does not have the constitutional authority to delay an election on his own.

Only Congress has the power to hypothetically delay an election. The Presidential Election Day Act, which passed in 1845, mandates that the election be set for the 'Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November.' It's possible, although highly unlikely that Congress could vote to amend this, delaying the election.

If Congress did decide to delay the election, it would create a constitutional crisis, since the 20th Amendment mandates that the President's term must end on Jan. 20 at noon, no matter what.

"You can change all these dates," said Gary Nordlinger, a Professor of Politics at The George Washington University. "But you can not change the 20th of January for the oath of office for the incoming president."

So, who would be in charge on Jan. 20?

According to the Presidential Succession Act, the House Speaker would be next in line, following the President and the Vice President. This would suggest that Democrat Nancy Pelosi would become president on Jan. 20.

This is why #PresidentPelosi was trending for hours on Thursday morning.

However, all members of Congress run for re-election every two years. If Federal Elections are canceled, Rep. Pelosi would also be out of office, starting on Jan. 3.

For this reason, we'd have to move to the fourth in line, which would be the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Senators run for re-election every six years, and so numerous Senators, including Grassley would still be in office January 2021.

There are constitutional protections for Congressional vacancies. A CRS Report for Congress titled "Continuity of Government" outlines what would happen in the case of a vacancy in the house.

"The Constitution provides that in the event of vacancies in the representation from any state," it reads. "The governor of the affected state shall issue writs of election to fill such vacancies."

It is thus possible that Governors can call for an election for new house members. However, it is unlikely that they could be elected, and a new House Speaker selected before Jan. 20 when the President's term finishes.

Legal expert Paul Smith, from Georgetown University, said that it is highly unlikely that Congress would decide to delay an election. He also suggested it would be dangerous.