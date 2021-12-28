VERIFY: Here's how long you should isolate or quarantine

On December 27, CDC Director Walensky announced updated guidance on who should isolate, who should quarantine and for how long

WASHINGTON — If you haven't been infected by the latest omicron variant, chances are you may have come into close contact with someone who has.

The VERIFY team is breaking down the latest CDC guidance on who needs to isolate or quarantine, and for how long.

THE SOURCE:

CDC Isolation/Quarantine guidance as of 12/27/2021- "CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population"

Added context from Dr. Robert Lahita- Department of Medicine, specializing in Rheumatology at St. Joseph Health

What's the difference between isolating and quarantining?

First, semantics.

"Isolation" is the term used to convey that a person must remain separate because they are infected; meanwhile, "quarantine" means a separation following a potential exposure, where you may or may not have become infected.

Here's a tree graph based on CDC's updated guidance:

Let's break it down, starting with, are you currently infected with COVID?

If the answer is yes, you must ask the next question, are you symptomatic?

If yes, the CDC says you should isolate for 10 days.

If the answer is no, meaning 'asymptomatic,' the CDC says you're just recommended to isolate for 5 days followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.

So that’s if you tested positive, now let’s move to the other side of the tree.

If you are not currently infected with COVID

If you tested negative, you'll also want to think about if you were in close contact with someone else who tested positive. If the answer is no, you haven't been exposed to COVID, there's no need to quarantine, according to the CDC.

However, if the answer is yes, you have to move on to the next question.

Are you fully vaccinated and boosted, or are you fully vaccinated but not yet eligible to get boosted?

According to the CDC, if the answer is no, meaning you need more shots (either your initial series or you're eligible for a booster and haven't gotten one), you're recommended to quarantine for 5 days, followed by 5 days of masking up.

The CDC offers some flexibility if this is 'not feasible'

"Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure," the agency says.

The agency also recommends that you get tested.

If the answer is yes, you are fully up to date on your COVID shots, you'll need to ask yourself, "am I symptomatic?"

So you're fully vaccinated and boosted, or fully vaccinated and not yet eligible to get boosted. Are you symptomatic?

According to the CDC, if the answer is no, then there's no need to quarantine at all. Although they recommend that you still wear a mask when others are around for 10 days and get tested.