WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Is a free Narcan opioid overdose-reversing kit offer legit?

ANSWER:

Verify researchers found out this offer is real.

SOURCES:

Chris Atwood Foundation

GuideStar

Charity Navigator

PROCESS:

This post that has popped up on the social media site Reddit claims if anyone is struggling, or knows of anyone struggling, with addiction, a Virginia non-profit offers to ship you a Free Narcan opioid overdose-reversing kit.

All you have to do is fill out an order form to get Narcan. Narcan (naloxone) is a medication that treats an opioid overdose.

So, is this a legit organization and offer you can trust?

Reddit.com

To find out, Verify researchers did some online digging on this non-profit, the Chris Atwood Foundation. It started in 2013 after the Atwood family lost their son to an accidental fatal overdose.

Their website has more information about the free Narcan offer and a training video to watch before filling out the form.

The question form is confidential and the free Narcan ships to Virginia addresses only, according to the foundation.

But the site also says those who don't live in Virginia,can make leave their email and they'll refer you to their partner naloxone groups.

Verify researchers found at the bottom of the site, a 2019 gold Seal of Transparency badge from GuideStar…that’s the non-profit that gathers reports on non-profits.

GuideStar says it’s Seal of Transparency indicates the non-profit provided key information to the IRS and gives donors a better understanding of their work.

Charity Navigator, the largest evaluator of charities in the US, has the foundation’s latest Internal Revenue Service form 990 reporting from December 2017 if you want to check it out some more.

So, we can verify, yes, this free Narcan opioid overdose reversal kit and the non-profit providing it are legit.

RELATED: State AGs, local governments blast Purdue settlement offer for opioid crisis

RELATED: ‘More people die from overdoses than car accidents’ | Virginia report shows record high number of opioid-related deaths

RELATED: DC pharmacies to offer free overdose-reversing drug, naloxone