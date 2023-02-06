VERIFY | Yes, speed cameras reduce speeding and speed-related crashes

Studies show they reduce speeding and protect pedestrians in the event of a car crash.



WASHINGTON — Alexandria is keeping family safety front and center. In accordance with state law, the city announced this week that speed cameras now operate near a pair of elementary schools and a pair of middle schools.

Drivers caught violating the speed limit can face fines of $100 per ticket.

THE QUESTION

Are speed cameras an effective way of reducing speed-related crashes and injuries?

THE SOURCES





Yes, studies show that speed cameras slow down drivers, limit the number of crashes, and reduce the risk of serious injury or death for pedestrians

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the Department of Transportation, the risk of death for a pedestrian hit by a car increases significantly, even with minor increases in speed.

It reports that a pedestrian hit by a car driving 23 miles per hour–a typical speed in a school zone–has a 10% risk of dying. At 32 miles per hour, the risk increases to 25%. If a car is moving at 58 miles per hour and hits a pedestrian, their risk of death is 90%.

The City of Alexandria notes on its website that driving faster increases the car's braking distance and reduces the driver's field of vision, making it harder to spot pedestrians.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, speed cameras can reduce crashes in a wide area in front of and beyond the location of the camera. It also cites a report covering 2014-17 by New York City Department of Transportation that showed that fixed cameras in school zones reduced speeding by up to 63% during school hours.