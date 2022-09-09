x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
VERIFY

Here's what the line of succession looks like following Queen Elizabeth II's death

We're verifying the answers to some common questions about the next generation of Windsor.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II comes a sequence of events the Monarchy hasn't performed in seven decades. It’s the first time most of the world will ask: what happens next? As with all things Royal, there are rules, and there's a plan. 

THE SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND

The “palace intrigue” extends far beyond the British Embassy here in this country, where the Royals’ only real power over us might be to keep us curious. We're verifying the answers to some common questions about the next generation of Windsor.

Charles is divorced – doesn’t that disqualify him from being king?

Actually, it’s a big misconception that ending his first marriage to Diana Spencer was a disqualifier–it’s the remarriage, to Camilla Parker Bowles, that could have caused an issue. 

RELATED: After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

Because of the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, marriages of close royal family members require approval from the Queen–which she granted in this remarriage.

RELATED: Britain begins mourning period with gun salutes, King Charles III speech

This, plus a softening of the Church of England’s stance on divorce and remarriage in 2002, kept Charles’ place in the line of succession secured.

RELATED: What will happen to British money with the queen's image?

The Queen also declared his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort once Charles became king.

RELATED: Here's what Camilla's title becomes after Elizabeth's death

Why is Charles already king, without a formal coronation?

“Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III,” said new United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference.

Charles is also being referred to as “The King” in Royal Family statements and tweets following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

RELATED: Charles issues first statement as Britain's king

According to a British Law and the office of the Privvy Council, a U.K. government office, “a new Sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”

The days to come will be full of small ceremonies and official marks of his ascent to the throne, but the ceremonial coronation takes a lot of preparation and planning–and might not happen for some time.

RELATED: A royal hug made headlines when Queen Elizabeth visited DC in 1991

What’s the line of succession now?

Prince William, Charles’ oldest son, is now first in line, then his children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, then Prince Harry, his kids Archie and Lilibet, then the Queen’s other son, Prince Andrew, his daughter Princess Beatrice, her daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, and finally Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her son August Philip.

Royal succession explained

1 / 4
The Royal Family
After a lifetime of preparation, King Charles III is taking the throne. But who would succeed him as ruler of England? Here's who's next in line.

Princess Charlotte, William and Kate’s daughter, is in her spot on the list because of a 2013 rule change: the line of succession is no longer dependent on gender, one more example of how things changed over her grandmother’s long rule.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out