A graphic promising a 4th stimulus check for Marylanders is based on old news

MARYLAND, USA — After an expensive summer and a lengthy back-to-school shopping list, another stimulus check probably sounds pretty nice right now! That’s what one graphic a VERIFY viewer sent in promises, but it’s based on old news.

Is there another stimulus check on the way for Maryland Residents?

Not if you’re up to date on your taxes, since qualifying taxpayers should have received the additional payments in early 2021.

If your coffee isn’t perking you up today, perhaps the sound of stimulus will, especially if you live in Maryland, where a recent article on a well-known finance site claims you can expect a fourth stimulus check soon. If you qualify, you’ve probably had the money for some time already.

The article and graphic highlighting Maryland's forthcoming stimulus check cites the Maryland Relief Act of 2021: “In Maryland, anyone who filed for Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2019 taxes can get stimulus checks worth $500 per family or $300 per individual.”

However, the Maryland Relief Act made way for these automatic payments, meant to be an economic boost to families and businesses dealing with pandemic fallout, last year, hence: “The Maryland Relief Act of 2021.”

The Comptroller’s Office says more than 420,000 Marylanders were eligible based on their earnings, and most of those payments were processed within days of Governor Larry Hogan signing it into law in February 2021.

Technically, you could still have money on the table if you’ve yet to file taxes back through 2019 and are qualified for additional stimulus, a spokesperson for the Comptroller’s office tells us. But if you’re up to date, don’t waste time refreshing your bank account page looking for an additional stimulus check this year. If you are on the list for a fourth payment, you should have gotten it last year.

If you live in Virginia, it’s a different story.