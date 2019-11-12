WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — QUESTION:

Are researchers investigating whether cancer-causing properties are in the medicine Metformin?

ANSWER:

The FDA is investigating whether a possible carcinogen called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) is in Metformin after hearing reports that other countries found traces of NDMA in the drug.

SOURCES:

Food & Drug Administration -- "Statement from Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, on impurities found in diabetes drugs outside the U.S."

PROCESS:

Over the counter and prescription drug recalls are making staying healthy a headache. What can you use? What’s no good anymore?

RELATED: FDA probes diabetes drug metformin for possible carcinogen

RELATED: Another generic Zantac recall over cancer concerns

Mary Harris from D.C. asked our Verify team to help her out.

"I want to know if researchers are investigating cancer-causing properties in the medicine Metformin," Harris said.

Our Verify researchers checked it out.

Metformin is a drug used to treat high blood sugar caused by Type 2 Diabetes.

In early December, the Food and Drug Administration issued a statement confirming that other countries reported finding low levels of an environmental containment called NDMA in some Metformin drugs.

NDMA is a common contaminant found in water, dairy products, vegetables and foods like cured and grilled meets. It does not cause harm when ingested at low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if someone's exposed to it above acceptable levels over long periods of time.

"Genotoxic substances such as NDMA may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels and over long periods of time," the FDA wrote in a statement. "But a person taking a drug that contains NDMA at or below the acceptable daily intake limit every day for 70 years is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer."

The government's legislative arm in charge of regulating drugs made an announcement after other countries began recalling Metformin.

"While we are aware that some regulatory agencies outside the U.S. may be recalling some Metformin drugs, there are no Metformin recalls affecting the U.S. market at this time," they wrote in a statement. "The FDA is investigating whether Metformin in the U.S. market contains NDMA, and whether it is above the acceptable daily intake limit of 96 nanograms."

RELATED: VERIFY: Who's responsible for notifying consumers about their prescribed medications recalled?

So yes, after other countries reported trace amounts of a possible carcinogen in the drug Metformin, the FDA is investigating the drug in the U.S.

While they investigate, the FDA says patients prescribed Metformin should continue taking it. There are no alternative medications that treat this condition in the same way.

RELATED: VERIFY: Is secondhand smoke from vapes harmful?

RELATED: VERIFY: No, scientists didn't say AirPods cause cancer. But they do have questions.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.