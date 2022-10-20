Fairfax County School Board to vote on the 'Truthful Education' resolution

The policy has sparked concerns online about how teachers should teach when talking about "controversial topics."

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County School Board will be casting their vote Thursday night on what they are calling the 'truthful education' resolution.

It has sparked concern online because it is rumored to change the school's official policy on how teachers should teach "controversial issues" like race, but is that true?

Question:

What does the resolution say, and would it change Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) policy?

Answer:

No, this is not a policy change.

Sources:

The Fairfax County School Board proposed resolution

The Fairfax County School Board's manual

School board members Ricardy Anderson and Melanie Meren.

What We Know:

In the bill for the resolution it states that, "FCPS School Board commits to protect and support educators as they develop and implement antiracist, equity- and justice- based classroom resources and pedagogy…"

Meaning that it offers their support but board member Anderson says it does not change policy. Anderson's statement is backed by the school board manual which reads that 'resolutions are symbolic in nature.'

"Teachers want this resolution, they are asking for this guidance from us, they are wanting for this support from us as they engage in the very difficult work in this area," Anderson said.

Though this is not a policy change, board member Meren says that this resolution could signal a change in policy down the road.